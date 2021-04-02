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** THE LAW AND ORDER STATE! - Welcome to Florida – ** Gov. DeSantis Flat-Out Rejects Idea of So-Called 'Vaccination Passports'
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60 views • April 02, 2021
** Gov. DeSantis: Proof of vaccination not required to live your lives as free people in Florida
- The governor flat-out rejected the idea of so-called 'vaccination passports'
- Blaze Media, Chris Pandolfo – 19/Mar/2021
- Article: https://www.theblaze.com/news/desantis-proof-of-vaccination-not-required-florida
As vaccine distribution reaches the 100 million mark in the United States and Americans yearn to return to their normal lives, some state governments and private industries are considering adopting a "vaccine passport" program.
But not Florida.
- Cont’d --
** Florida’s governor drafts laws that would allow people to shoot looters
New York Post, Lee Brown – 11/Nov/2020
- Article Y Video: https://nypost.com/2020/11/11/florida-governor-drafts-laws-that-allow-people-to-shoot-looters/
-- Florida’s governor has drafted “anti-mob” legislation to expand already controversial Stand Your Ground laws — to allow people to shoot looters, according to a report.
A draft of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed bill expands the list of “forcible felonies” under Florida’s self-defense law to include criminal mischief causing “interruption or impairment” of a business, according to the Miami Herald, which obtained a copy through a records request.
It also specifically allows force against those looting, which the draft defines as burglary within 500 feet of a “violent or disorderly assembly.”
DeSantis also wants to make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during a protest — and offer immunity to drivers who accidentally kill or injure protesters who do so, according to the Herald.
Numerous other sections enhance criminal penalties for people involved in “violent or disorderly assemblies,” and withholds state funds from local governments that cut law enforcement funding, the report said.
- Cont’d --
- The governor flat-out rejected the idea of so-called 'vaccination passports'
- Blaze Media, Chris Pandolfo – 19/Mar/2021
- Article: https://www.theblaze.com/news/desantis-proof-of-vaccination-not-required-florida
As vaccine distribution reaches the 100 million mark in the United States and Americans yearn to return to their normal lives, some state governments and private industries are considering adopting a "vaccine passport" program.
But not Florida.
- Cont’d --
** Florida’s governor drafts laws that would allow people to shoot looters
New York Post, Lee Brown – 11/Nov/2020
- Article Y Video: https://nypost.com/2020/11/11/florida-governor-drafts-laws-that-allow-people-to-shoot-looters/
-- Florida’s governor has drafted “anti-mob” legislation to expand already controversial Stand Your Ground laws — to allow people to shoot looters, according to a report.
A draft of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed bill expands the list of “forcible felonies” under Florida’s self-defense law to include criminal mischief causing “interruption or impairment” of a business, according to the Miami Herald, which obtained a copy through a records request.
It also specifically allows force against those looting, which the draft defines as burglary within 500 feet of a “violent or disorderly assembly.”
DeSantis also wants to make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during a protest — and offer immunity to drivers who accidentally kill or injure protesters who do so, according to the Herald.
Numerous other sections enhance criminal penalties for people involved in “violent or disorderly assemblies,” and withholds state funds from local governments that cut law enforcement funding, the report said.
- Cont’d --
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