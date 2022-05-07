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Angels On The Border (It is all about the kids)
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10 views • May 07, 2022
https://cash.app/$FreedomRings1
Where Jason Puts His Facebook Lives
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=437429658142500&;id=100056264072491
YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMYRBs4vP-rFOaYJbaLPmYQ
Website: https://stayinthelightstayinthefight.com/
You can call Jason Frank and figure out how you may be able to help if you are called to do so:
702-281-4227
https://headlineusa.com/rep-roy-dhs-chief-mayorkas-has-caused-mobile-morgues-and-body-trailers-on-southern-border/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwO0CfE3E9U
Lara Logan:
https://www.kusi.com/cartels-exploit-migrant-families-for-years-says-lara-logan/
Human Trafficking:
https://www.interpol.int/en/Crimes/Human-trafficking
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2021/12/02/biden-released-5k-unaccompanied-migrant-children-into-u-s-in-november
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/125-000-children-have-shown-up-alone-at-border-on-bidens-watch
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/thmissing-biden-administration-has-lost-track-45000-unaccompanied-minors-who?utm_source=daily&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
https://headlineusa.com/rep-roy-dhs-chief-mayorkas-has-caused-mobile-morgues-and-body-trailers-on-southern-border/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwO0CfE3E9U
https://cis.org/Bensman/Inside-Cartel-Smuggling-Operation-West-Texas
Where Jason Puts His Facebook Lives
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=437429658142500&;id=100056264072491
YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMYRBs4vP-rFOaYJbaLPmYQ
Website: https://stayinthelightstayinthefight.com/
You can call Jason Frank and figure out how you may be able to help if you are called to do so:
702-281-4227
https://headlineusa.com/rep-roy-dhs-chief-mayorkas-has-caused-mobile-morgues-and-body-trailers-on-southern-border/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwO0CfE3E9U
Lara Logan:
https://www.kusi.com/cartels-exploit-migrant-families-for-years-says-lara-logan/
Human Trafficking:
https://www.interpol.int/en/Crimes/Human-trafficking
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2021/12/02/biden-released-5k-unaccompanied-migrant-children-into-u-s-in-november
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/125-000-children-have-shown-up-alone-at-border-on-bidens-watch
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/thmissing-biden-administration-has-lost-track-45000-unaccompanied-minors-who?utm_source=daily&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
https://headlineusa.com/rep-roy-dhs-chief-mayorkas-has-caused-mobile-morgues-and-body-trailers-on-southern-border/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwO0CfE3E9U
https://cis.org/Bensman/Inside-Cartel-Smuggling-Operation-West-Texas
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