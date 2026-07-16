🚨 NOT a good idea to strike Iran's power grid bridges and infrastructure

most of us know that Trump more than likely is not going to hit Iran's infrastructure as he is claiming next week. but just in case it does happen which it probably won't. we have to be prepared. if he is to do something like this, it will not only send ripple effects, it will ignite a much larger confrontation that will spill over onto US soil





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