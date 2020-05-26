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neverlosetruth: CV: The 'New Normal?' It's A Fookin' Madhouse, W/ Fookin' 'Well-Adjusted' Crazies All Over the World (MIRRORED)
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neverlosetruth: CV: The 'New Normal?' It's A Fookin' Madhouse, W/ Fookin' 'Well-Adjusted' Crazies All Over the World (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/4alortAVeMY

There is no adjusting to this, not for me.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
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Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

https://summit.news/2020/05/13/1962-life-in-2022-image-depicted-everyone-trapped-in-pods/

Golden Globe awards
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzw-HDThczs

Scary NY guy
https://twitter.com/MichaelRapaport

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/may/25/new-mexico-governor-blocks-plans-to-reopen-drive-i/

https://twitter.com/Bez___/status/1262056776624676864

https://twitter.com/PeterRQuinones/status/1264561800852496385?s=

https://twitter.com/TrutherUfo/status/1264431485425192960?s=

German Restaurant Mannequins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEFGpPSzyGY

Gym
https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/inline-images/hk%20gym%20social%20distancing%20walls.jpg?itok=hCWIp2GS

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/mcdonalds-reveals-future-layout-restaurants-post-corona-world

France schools Reopen
https://twitter.com/HenryMakow/status/1260515979878154240

https://www.studyfinds.org/survey-2-in-5-adults-feel-theyve-changed-for-the-better-thanks-to-coronavirus-lockdown/

Social Distancing Sensors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JqtSSu2R2c

https://disrn.com/news/federal-court-upholds-ca-gov-newsoms-executive-orders-to-keep-churches-closed

https://disrn.com/news/nyt-lists-homicide-victim-as-coronavirus-death-on-sunday-front-page

https://disrn.com/news/21m-brooklyn-field-hospital-shuts-down-without-treating-a-single-patient

https://disrn.com/news/gov-whitmer-extends-michigan-stay-at-home-order-to-june-12

https://disrn.com/news/chicago-mayor-mounts-police-raid-on-black-churchs-sunday-service

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/81-canadian-covid-deaths-are-nursing-homes

Cuomo Brothers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93D5gZAZxSE

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/georgia-covid-hospitalizations-drop-after-state-reopens

https://wirepoints.org/wirepoints-analysis-reveals-92-percent-of-cook-county-covid-19-victims-had-pre-existing-conditions-wirepoints/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/england-falsifies-covid-data-tens-of-thousands-of-coronavirus-tests-were-double-counted/5713755

https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781

https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712...https://choice.npr.org/index.html?origin=https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/need-better-experts-cdc-admits-coronavirus-mortality-ratio-similar-1957-58-flu-pandemic-no-lockdown-needed/

https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/italian-government-study-99-their-coronavirus-fatalities-were-already-sick-half-dee?utm_campaign=Daily%20Newsletter%3A%20Mainstream%20Media%20Confirmation%3A%2099%25%20of%20the%20Italian%20Coronavirus%20Fatalities%20Were%252

Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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