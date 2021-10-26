© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New World Order brief review of Lockstep
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • October 26, 2021
This is been in the works for many, many years. Every year brings a higher degree of sophistication due to the advances in technology. The aristocrats have been planning this pandemic since the beginning. Most of the characters (world leaders) have been put in place in order to carry out this plan to fruition. The pandemic was the gimmick that initiated the inoculation of poisoned antidote. The mainstream media are working with the Devils in order to convince the naïvely trusting people with propaganda to be willingly injected with this toxin.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.