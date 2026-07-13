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East Wind Prophecy & Trump Assassination. Gideon's War, The SDA Prophet After EGW, & The Latter Rain
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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President Donald Trump warns 1,000 missiles 'locked and loaded' if Iran tries to assassinate him. US president claims military ready to bomb Iran for 1 year. US President Donald Trump threatened to launch thousands of missiles at Iran on Friday should it try to assassinate him. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” He added that "orders have already been given" and claimed that the US military is "ready, willing, and able" for a one-year period, subject to extension, “to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.”


Ellen White Is Not the LAST SDA PROPHET.


Trump has ‘left instructions’ in case of Iran assassination & doubles down on vow to ‘decimate’ regime if he’s killed.


Trump's Chilling Assassination Warning: Prez Claims He 'Left Instructions' to 'Bomb' Iran at 'Levels They've Never Seen' If He's Killed


Trump Reveals His ‘Instructions’ for If He Dies as Report Claims Iran Has a New Assassination Plan. Iran has long vowed to retaliate against Trump for killing their top leaders, and the U.S. president now says he’s told his team what to do if something happens to him


#Trump

#Invasion

#DarkDay

#BibleProphecy

#WhiteHouse

#Iran


#EndTimeProphecy

#AdventistProphecy

#SDA


#Adventist

#DarkDay

#4thAngel

#PropheticDream


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


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Keywords
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