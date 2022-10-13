TPC #956: Jefferson Morley (Scorpion’s Dance)

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TPC #956 is with Mr. Jefferson Morley, author of Scorpion’s Dance: The President, The Spymaster, and Watergate.
He is also the author of The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton, and “Our Man In Mexico.”
Scorpion’s Dance: https://www.amazon.com/Scorpions-Dance-President-Spymaster-Watergate-ebook/dp/B09CNF7DZL
The Ghost: https://www.amazon.com/The-Ghost-Jefferson-Morley-audiobook/dp/B076QR1ZJF/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Our Man In Mexico: https://www.amazon.com/Our-Man-Mexico-Winston-History-ebook/dp/B00KTMC54I
His other work: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Jefferson+Morley&i=audible&ref=dp_byline_sr_audible_1
His website: https://jeffersonmorley.com
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