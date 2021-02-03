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Governor Ron DeSantis Calling Out Journalists Defending Big Tech and The Censorship Of Hunter Biden Story.
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150 views • February 03, 2021
Governor Ron DeSantis Calling Out Journalists Defending Big Tech and The Censorship Of Hunter Biden Story: “You're trying to tell me if there was hacked information that could damage me, you wouldn't print it? Give me a break. You can whiz on my leg, but don’t tell me it’s raining."
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