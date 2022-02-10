does he look guilty or strange in affect to you?! Wuh@N! COVID! YES! investigative journalistS (including MARYAM HENHEIM) DOING THEIR WORK!

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Hey there! Hello and WELCOME TO MY CHANNEL.
UPDATE:
I CONTINUE working AND WELCOME financial $USTENANCE. Recently, upon losing a significant income stream I continue to shift as does the world, the earth and her inhabitants. I STRONGLY suggest that everyone who has lost their job continue to work in the work they love.
No doubt this will change the world FOR THE BETTER.
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Original Video here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jxldpGRqWcvL/
precisely minutes 6:32-12.56
ENJOY!