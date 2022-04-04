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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: The COVID vaccine disaster will bring about the energy revolution and the digital era. Elon Musk will be the game changer of telecommunications and transportation vehicles. The era of stem cells is around the corner, and the era of the mixing of races when people are no longer divided by their races/ethnicities, regions, and religious beliefs is coming, leading to the time of democracy without autocracy. Mankind will also go to outer space