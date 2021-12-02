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Athletes Suddenly Dying on TV
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414 views • December 02, 2021
Doctors can't understand why perfectly healthy athletes world-wide are dying after receiving the Covid injection. There is no explanation as to why a young, perfectly healthy athlete would die of a sudden heart attack after being injected with the Covid drug. It's a complete mystery to the medical establishment. It can't be the "vaccines," because, as they incessantly tell you, all "vaccines" are "safe and effective."
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