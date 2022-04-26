It's Happening

Unshackled* Today is a major win for free speech.* One platform is enough to break the monopoly.* Everyone became a little more powerful today.* Musk could decide he wants to cut down on dissent.* Democracy depends on free speech.* Musk buying twatter is the left’s worst nightmare.* Tyrants made a last-ditch bid to intimidate him.Editor’s Note* Elon Musk is known for his vision and resourcefulness.* However he is not known for things like operational expertise, profitability, hitting production targets etc.* I’m not being critical; just assessing the situation.* Suppose his role here is not to fix twatter and resurrect it as a social media platform.* Instead, his role might be to dissect the monster (or serve as spokesman for a team that does).* That could get sporty — and bring new meaning to data forensics.* Musk’s companies have been financed with huge subsidies of taxpayer $.* So maybe now he’s working out some karma by paying it forward?The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 April 2022