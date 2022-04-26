It's Happening

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236 views • April 26, 2022
Unshackled
* Today is a major win for free speech.
* One platform is enough to break the monopoly.
* Everyone became a little more powerful today.
* Musk could decide he wants to cut down on dissent.
* Democracy depends on free speech.
* Musk buying twatter is the left’s worst nightmare.
* Tyrants made a last-ditch bid to intimidate him.
Editor’s Note
* Elon Musk is known for his vision and resourcefulness.
* However he is not known for things like operational expertise, profitability, hitting production targets etc.
* I’m not being critical; just assessing the situation.
* Suppose his role here is not to fix twatter and resurrect it as a social media platform.
* Instead, his role might be to dissect the monster (or serve as spokesman for a team that does).
* That could get sporty — and bring new meaning to data forensics.
* Musk’s companies have been financed with huge subsidies of taxpayer $.
* So maybe now he’s working out some karma by paying it forward?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305111158001
* Today is a major win for free speech.
* One platform is enough to break the monopoly.
* Everyone became a little more powerful today.
* Musk could decide he wants to cut down on dissent.
* Democracy depends on free speech.
* Musk buying twatter is the left’s worst nightmare.
* Tyrants made a last-ditch bid to intimidate him.
Editor’s Note
* Elon Musk is known for his vision and resourcefulness.
* However he is not known for things like operational expertise, profitability, hitting production targets etc.
* I’m not being critical; just assessing the situation.
* Suppose his role here is not to fix twatter and resurrect it as a social media platform.
* Instead, his role might be to dissect the monster (or serve as spokesman for a team that does).
* That could get sporty — and bring new meaning to data forensics.
* Musk’s companies have been financed with huge subsidies of taxpayer $.
* So maybe now he’s working out some karma by paying it forward?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305111158001
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