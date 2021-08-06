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EntertheStars: SCARY... What You Sign When You Get the Sticker [05.08.2021]
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10 views • August 06, 2021
Deep dive into the forms you sign when you get the sticker. LOTS of unknowns and open ended risks.
The reporting and compensation systems.
This is your opportunity to discuss your experience, for those who got the sticker.
If you had an event and how you dealt with it. All are welcome.
EntertheStars - 1 day ago
Forms
https://health.ri.gov/forms/consent/COVID19-Vaccination.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html#:~:text=Yes%2C%20you%20should%20be%20vaccinated,after%20recovering%20from%20COVID%2D19.
https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mississippi-only-6-open-icu-234057945.html
5 hospitalizations per case?
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#new-hospital-admissions
headlines
https://www.yahoo.com/news/over-gov-ron-desantis-objections-005431573.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/white-house-psaki-desantis-abbott-coronavirus-delta-masks-vaccines-214339034.html
Anniston wont be my friend :(
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jennifer-aniston-says-she-cut-205036211.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/will-americans-need-a-3rd-dose-of-the-coronavirus-vaccine-180831006.html
12,559 views Streamed live on Aug 5, 2021
EntertheStars
99.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9rVjxQIo68Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
The reporting and compensation systems.
This is your opportunity to discuss your experience, for those who got the sticker.
If you had an event and how you dealt with it. All are welcome.
EntertheStars - 1 day ago
Forms
https://health.ri.gov/forms/consent/COVID19-Vaccination.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html#:~:text=Yes%2C%20you%20should%20be%20vaccinated,after%20recovering%20from%20COVID%2D19.
https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mississippi-only-6-open-icu-234057945.html
5 hospitalizations per case?
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#new-hospital-admissions
headlines
https://www.yahoo.com/news/over-gov-ron-desantis-objections-005431573.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/white-house-psaki-desantis-abbott-coronavirus-delta-masks-vaccines-214339034.html
Anniston wont be my friend :(
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jennifer-aniston-says-she-cut-205036211.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/will-americans-need-a-3rd-dose-of-the-coronavirus-vaccine-180831006.html
12,559 views Streamed live on Aug 5, 2021
EntertheStars
99.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9rVjxQIo68Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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