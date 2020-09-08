Adolf Hitler - Story Never Told. 5

The Greatest Story Never Told

by Dennis Wise;

is breaking barriers and challenging perceptions on a global scale.



This ground-breaking documentary chronicles the

rise of Germany from defeat in World War 1, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf

Hitler's rise to power.



It also reveals a personal side of

Adolf Hitler:

Who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to

come to power.



After painstaking research, Dennis has produced a comprehensive, unbiased, objective picture of what really happened during the World Wars, and

why Adolf Hitler's story is The Greatest Story Never Told.



Watch this series and uncover the real root

causes of World War 1.

Do your own research and come to your own conclusions.



Think Differently.