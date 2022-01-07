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Is Listeria Causing The Hospitalization Surges?
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611 views • January 07, 2022
I could not believe the things my partner and I witnessed in the week before Christmas. Both of us were sick, but my partner had other medical issues that made a Listeria poisoning worse. We're seniors, the target market for death.
If you want to know more about listeria and poisons, I recommend the previous video on my channel Dr. Cowan and The Contagion Myth.
BTW We weren't infected by a salad product and we had symptoms going back a month before Christmas.
If you want to know more about listeria and poisons, I recommend the previous video on my channel Dr. Cowan and The Contagion Myth.
BTW We weren't infected by a salad product and we had symptoms going back a month before Christmas.
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