WHY DON'T YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THIS?? I TOLD YOU... QUESTION EVERYTHING!

I've been watching a lot on this lately. Supposedly they came into Melbourne Australia in 1835 however, within 30 years they were able to build a whole city, not to mention homes, farms, businesses etc. So how long did it take them to mine all the metals, make all the bricks, cut down the trees for wood and feed everyone, plus build a whole city with a small population and all of this from unskilled convicts. Yeah right! History is a complete lie and I believe that Australians were there for way longer than they said that they were and it's probably the same for New Zealand, America and Canada. There were 80 thousand people and seeing as there was no birth control in those days you can bet that 3/4 of the 80 thousand were children so that would leave a 1/4 adults and half being women so now we're down to 1/8 of the population who are men capable of building and mass producing. Now add railways and trams into that and it's impossible that they did all of that in 30 years.