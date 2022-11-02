Paulo Figuereido Discusses Turmoil In Brazil Post Election And Bolsonaro Speech | War Room

Bannon's War Room with popular Brazilian newsman Paulo Figuereido.

Video of speech: https://twitter.com/i/status/1587537987771973635

English translation of speech:

Jair Bolsonaro: “I want to start by thanking the 58 million Brazilians who voted for me on October 30th. The current popular movements are groups of indignation. Peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome, but our methods cannot be those of the ‘Left’, which have always harmed the population such as invasion of property, destruction of heritage and curtailment of the right to come and go. “The ‘Right’ really emerged in our country. Our robust representation in the congress shows the strength of our values, God, homeland, family and freedom. We have formed several leaders throughout Brazil. Our dreams are more alive than ever. We are for order and progress. Even facing the whole system, we overcome a pandemic and the consequences of a war. I have always been labelled as anti-Democratic and unlike my accusers, I have always played within the 4 lines of the Constitution. I never talked about controlling or censoring the media and social networks. As president of the republic, I will continue to comply with all the commandments of our constitution. It is an honour to be the leader of millions of Brazilians who, like me, defend economic freedom, religious freedom of opinion, honesty and the green and yellow colours of our flag.”

