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Australian Federal Political Candidate, And Former Special Forces Commander Riccardo Bosi, DROPS MAJOR TRUTH BOMBS At The Sydney, Australia Freedom Rally Over The Weekend
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743 views • November 23, 2021
Australian Federal Political Candidate, And Former Special Forces Commander Riccardo Bosi, DROPS MAJOR TRUTH BOMBS At The Sydney, Australia Freedom Rally Over The Weekend
#RiccardoBosi #Sydney #AustraliaFreedomRally #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGAWorldwide #Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#RiccardoBosi #Sydney #AustraliaFreedomRally #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGAWorldwide #Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
big pharmavaccine injuriesworldwidecrimes against humanityaustraliasydneyinformed consentmedical tyrannydepopulation agendavaccine mandatesvaersvaccine deathsthe great awakeningcovidtruth bombsplandemicscamdemicnuremberg codedo not complyvaccine passportriccardo bosirockefeller lockstep 2010covid id
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