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Ride To Churchville
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0 view • August 29, 2021
A bike ride to Churchville, Pennsylvania
Sources:
Music:
Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata
Artist: Daniel Bautista
https://www.danielbautista.com/music/bautista/beethoven/03.moonlight.mp3
http://www.opsound.org
Fur Elise by Beethoven
https://youtu.be/hi513VeA0Xw
Sources:
Music:
Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata
Artist: Daniel Bautista
https://www.danielbautista.com/music/bautista/beethoven/03.moonlight.mp3
http://www.opsound.org
Fur Elise by Beethoven
https://youtu.be/hi513VeA0Xw
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