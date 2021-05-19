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Hamas official on Israel's US-backed rampage in Gaza and Palestinian resistance (MIRRORED)
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474 views • May 19, 2021
Hamas official on Israel's US-backed rampage in Gaza and Palestinian resistance (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/h7xW1Yp7PRE
Pushback with Aaron Maté
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Speaking from Gaza City, Hamas official and former Gaza Health Minister Basem Naim discusses the civilian toll of Israel's assault on Gaza and its damage to the besieged territory's medical system. Naim also addresses the Biden administration's support for Israel's assault; the world's indifference to non-violent Palestinian resistance; and Hamas' proposed terms for a ceasefire.
Guest: Dr. Basem Naim. Hamas official who heads of the Council on International Relations in Gaza, and former head of Gaza's Health Ministry.
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Mirrored from You Tube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/h7xW1Yp7PRE
Pushback with Aaron Maté
Support Pushback at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aaronmate
Speaking from Gaza City, Hamas official and former Gaza Health Minister Basem Naim discusses the civilian toll of Israel's assault on Gaza and its damage to the besieged territory's medical system. Naim also addresses the Biden administration's support for Israel's assault; the world's indifference to non-violent Palestinian resistance; and Hamas' proposed terms for a ceasefire.
Guest: Dr. Basem Naim. Hamas official who heads of the Council on International Relations in Gaza, and former head of Gaza's Health Ministry.
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone
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