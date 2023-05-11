https://gettr.com/post/p2gopyc1274
在2017年8月的时候，叶简明通过董功文与亨特和詹姆斯-拜登开了一家公司。
In August 2017, Ye Jianming opened a company with Hunter and James Biden through Dong Gongwen.
@NFSCSpeaks @RealAmVoice
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #yejianming #Donggongwen
