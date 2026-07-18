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Wireless body area network and energy harvesting
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
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389 views • 3 days ago

Electrical conductivity loss leads to heartproblems as it is the biggest electrical organ. Vaccinated people started suffering from heart "flutters" because damaged electrical stability causes the diagnosis Myocarditis. Snake venom (to be located with PCR tests) cause neurological issues and in combination with the 2.4ghertz from the router it becomes a petridish for disease. Nicotinamide is a good supplement to take as it blocks the Ace2 receptors (that's why smokers didn't get sick). Listen to dr.Ardis on that topic. Dr.Ana Mihalcea is the expert when it comes to chelation therapy with IV EDTA treatment to get the heavy metals out of the body. (You can use Zeolite as well if you want to do a small metal detox at home).


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wban is our biofield that holds an electrical chargethey commercialized our body part aka biofield for energy harvestinguse wifi shielding and heavy metal detox
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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