Wireless body area network and energy harvesting

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Electrical conductivity loss leads to heartproblems as it is the biggest electrical organ. Vaccinated people started suffering from heart "flutters" because damaged electrical stability causes the diagnosis Myocarditis. Snake venom (to be located with PCR tests) cause neurological issues and in combination with the 2.4ghertz from the router it becomes a petridish for disease. Nicotinamide is a good supplement to take as it blocks the Ace2 receptors (that's why smokers didn't get sick). Listen to dr.Ardis on that topic. Dr.Ana Mihalcea is the expert when it comes to chelation therapy with IV EDTA treatment to get the heavy metals out of the body. (You can use Zeolite as well if you want to do a small metal detox at home).