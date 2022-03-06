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An AZOV said, People Should Not Try to Leave Bomb Shelters, or Evacuate City of Mariupol. This Confirms, that Ukrainian AZOV are Disrupting, to Keep Civilians, as a Deterrent. 030622
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170 views • March 06, 2022
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Azov said, that today he Traveled Around the City of Mariupol and announced that people should not leave the bomb shelters and evacuate.
This once again confirms the information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the authorities are carrying out the evacuation, and Azov disrupts it in order to leave more civilians in the city, which serve as a deterrent effect.
Azov said, that today he Traveled Around the City of Mariupol and announced that people should not leave the bomb shelters and evacuate.
This once again confirms the information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the authorities are carrying out the evacuation, and Azov disrupts it in order to leave more civilians in the city, which serve as a deterrent effect.
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