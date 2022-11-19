Create New Account
Bryan Melvin - Part 2 From Staunch Atheist to a Visit in Heaven and a life renewed
Warriors Rise
Published 10 days ago

Bryan Melvin the Staunch atheist who had an NDE and visited hell, came back and gave his life to Jesus Christ. This experience left him with severe PTSD of which Jesus came and took him to heaven, showing him the splendor and love and healing him from this PTSD! It's an amazing experience that makes one yearn to be in the presence of the LORD! Hell is Real - Heaven is Real - we must get Real with GOD, through repentance of sin and accepting Jesus Christ as Lord of our lives. Enjoy and please like and share, share, share :)

Bryan Melvin
[email protected]

Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net

