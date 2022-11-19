Bryan Melvin - Part 2 From Staunch Atheist to a Visit in Heaven and a life renewed

Bryan Melvin the Staunch atheist who had an NDE and visited hell, came back and gave his life to Jesus Christ. This experience left him with severe PTSD of which Jesus came and took him to heaven, showing him the splendor and love and healing him from this PTSD! It's an amazing experience that makes one yearn to be in the presence of the LORD! Hell is Real - Heaven is Real - we must get Real with GOD, through repentance of sin and accepting Jesus Christ as Lord of our lives. Enjoy and please like and share, share, share :)

