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01/09/2021 Preventing Civil War in America
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277 views • January 10, 2021
In light of the violence at the US Capital this past Wednesday, the growing polarization between left and right is discussed. In the natural, the likelihood of a 2nd civil war is rising. In this video, I discuss what needs to be done NOW in order to prevent this civil war.
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