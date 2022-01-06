U.S. Defense Secretary Austin Tests Positive for COVID-19

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01/03/2022 It is reported by Reuters that the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and would retain all authority in running his department as he quarantined at home for the next five days.