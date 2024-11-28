© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powers of Light | SONG by JMC
Born again into this world, The plight of another eternal soul. In my travels before I returned, I’ve seen all I needed to learn. The knowledge and wisdom instilled, for all this shall be fulfilled. Off I go as an angel in flight ascending oh powers of light.
I am grateful for all that you are. Your true self shines as a star. I’m ascending as a spirt in flight. Oh powers of light. Powers of light.
Centuries after century. The truth now unfolds. Before me now I can see, together as one we shall be. From the scared cup flows the liquid light, beloved great ones are here with me. Off I go as an angel in flight ascending oh powers of light.
I am grateful for all that you are. Your true self shines as a star. I’m ascending as a spirt in flight. Oh powers of light. Powers of light.
I am grateful for all that you are. Your true self shines as a star. I’m ascending as a spirt in flight. Oh powers of light. Powers of light.
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
