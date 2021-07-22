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All Connected to Sasha Stone by 7grainsofsalt
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198 views • July 22, 2021
All Connected to Sasha Stone by 7grainsofsalt
Most "truther" doctors are connected to Sasha Stone, and he is united with the UN. Be careful not to trust or follow anyone blindly.
Original video sources here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjdDuCrfLT8
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/shilly-business-part-5-wake-up-yah-clarts-you-are-all-still-being-played_i2CqOfiZ5x35src.html
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
Most "truther" doctors are connected to Sasha Stone, and he is united with the UN. Be careful not to trust or follow anyone blindly.
Original video sources here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjdDuCrfLT8
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/shilly-business-part-5-wake-up-yah-clarts-you-are-all-still-being-played_i2CqOfiZ5x35src.html
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
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