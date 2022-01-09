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Please for God's sake, ask him if he's read the bioweapon patents...
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385 views • January 09, 2022
Agghhhh
When will someone finally say that we know its the junk inthe "vaxx"that is killing people.
If the covid itself is 09.7 % survivable and when you get it you get strong immunity to it, according to science. Then whats killing people?
It is the junk in the vaxx, when is someone in a position of authority going g to say it out loud, if I know it, they have to know it...
WHY THE GAMES??
When will someone finally say that we know its the junk inthe "vaxx"that is killing people.
If the covid itself is 09.7 % survivable and when you get it you get strong immunity to it, according to science. Then whats killing people?
It is the junk in the vaxx, when is someone in a position of authority going g to say it out loud, if I know it, they have to know it...
WHY THE GAMES??
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