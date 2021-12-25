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'The Trust Game' [New Limited Series] TRAILER [Oct 13, 2021]
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60 views • December 25, 2021
Truthstream Media is not your mainstream news! Welcome to teleprompter-free, unscripted analysis of The Matrix we live in. Aaron Dykes and Melissa Dykes (formerly Melton) created TruthstreamMedia.com as an outlet to try and figure out what in the hell is really going on while we watch history repeat itself over and over and over...
Research and documentary duo Aaron & Melissa Dykes turn their focus to an intricate and long-winding path that connects the foundations of modern society with the rise of central banks – as the insipid but immensely influential policies of money issuance weave together the shadowy sinews of history's most pivotal events.
From colonial expansion, to the creation of the Federal Reserve, up to our volatile age of cryptocurrency and digital authorization, the contentious battleground of finance has pitted presidents and congressional representatives alike against the unmovable power of lenders and moneymakers, who've worked to tip the scales towards centralized authority at the expense of individual sovereignty.
Attempting a greater context, 'The Trust Game' is a 10-part, over 10-hour series aiming to sharpen global events spinning blurry in the rapid stages of development. Major changes have occurred; major changes are underway. Yet some things remain surprisingly the same – this is a system dependent upon confidence, belief, and ultimately... trust.
**Two episodes are scheduled to emerge per week on Fridays in this limited series. The filmmakers and the life of this project depend exclusively on the currency of your support, patronage and exchange of ideas. Thank you for that. Please share if it is valuable to you: www.vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame**
54,391 views Oct 13, 2021
Truthstream Media
531K subscribers
Joined Sep 8, 2011
83,101,613 views
https://youtu.be/mXtGM273BgE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstreammedia/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstreammedia/about
http://truthstreammedia.com/
www.vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame
Informed Dissent - 6.59K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_aCWjriNB5_HaS7MNU5x5w
Description: Documentation, hidden history and the deep politics of information. By Aaron and Melissa Dykes
Location: United States
Joined Aug 24, 2016
88,301 views
Research and documentary duo Aaron & Melissa Dykes turn their focus to an intricate and long-winding path that connects the foundations of modern society with the rise of central banks – as the insipid but immensely influential policies of money issuance weave together the shadowy sinews of history's most pivotal events.
From colonial expansion, to the creation of the Federal Reserve, up to our volatile age of cryptocurrency and digital authorization, the contentious battleground of finance has pitted presidents and congressional representatives alike against the unmovable power of lenders and moneymakers, who've worked to tip the scales towards centralized authority at the expense of individual sovereignty.
Attempting a greater context, 'The Trust Game' is a 10-part, over 10-hour series aiming to sharpen global events spinning blurry in the rapid stages of development. Major changes have occurred; major changes are underway. Yet some things remain surprisingly the same – this is a system dependent upon confidence, belief, and ultimately... trust.
**Two episodes are scheduled to emerge per week on Fridays in this limited series. The filmmakers and the life of this project depend exclusively on the currency of your support, patronage and exchange of ideas. Thank you for that. Please share if it is valuable to you: www.vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame**
54,391 views Oct 13, 2021
Truthstream Media
531K subscribers
Joined Sep 8, 2011
83,101,613 views
https://youtu.be/mXtGM273BgE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstreammedia/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstreammedia/about
http://truthstreammedia.com/
www.vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame
Informed Dissent - 6.59K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_aCWjriNB5_HaS7MNU5x5w
Description: Documentation, hidden history and the deep politics of information. By Aaron and Melissa Dykes
Location: United States
Joined Aug 24, 2016
88,301 views
Keywords
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