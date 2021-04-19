Project Veritas confronts Brian Stelter on CNN’s overt corruption

CNN’s Brian Stelter was confronted in a video that Project Veritas released late this week over the recent series of covert videos that the organization released about CNN. The CNN videos revealed a director at the network saying that they actively worked to get rid of President Donald Trump and that they create “propaganda.”



A journalist for Project Veritas asked Stelter if CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester was still employed for CNN, to which Stelter replied, “I feel really bad for you.”



The journalist asked Stelter if he uses “propaganda” or if he ever reports news outside of what CNN president Jeff Zucker allegedly orders him to report.



“I feel really bad for you,” Stelter said.



“Are you a journalist?” the journalist asked Stelter. “Are you able to report anything that’s not directly handed down from…?”



“I report whatever I want,” Stelter said as he appeared to grow upset. “You need to leave.”



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Highlights from Project Veritas’s three-part series this week include Chester saying the following about CNN allegedly working to remove Trump from office:



“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out…I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that.”



“It’s going to be our [CNN’s] focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be climate change awareness.”



Chester also made remarks on creating “propaganda” to damage Trump:



“[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation — that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He’s unfit to — you know, whatever. We were creating a story there that we didn’t know anything about. That’s what — I think that’s propaganda.”



Chest described CNN’s plans to use “fear” to promote the network’s climate agenda:



“I think there’s a COVID fatigue. So, like whenever a new story comes up, they’re [CNN’s] going to latch onto it. They’ve already announced in our office that once the public is — will be open to it — we’re going to start focusing mainly on climate.”



“I have a feeling that it’s going to be like, constantly showing videos of decline in ice, and weather warming up, and like the effects it’s having on the economy—”



Climate change is apparently the next “pandemic-like story that we’ll beat to death, but that one’s got longevity. You know what I mean? Like there’s a definitive ending to the pandemic. It’ll taper off to a point that it’s not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they’ll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit.”



“Be prepared, it’s coming. Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN.”



When he was asked if CNN was going to use “fear” to push their agenda, Chester said: “Yeah. Fear sells.”



Chester also made comments about how CNN actively manipulated interview subjects into saying that the reporters want them to say:



“Any reporter on CNN — what they’re actually doing is they’re telling the person what to say… It’s always like leading them in a direction before they even open their mouths. The only people that we [CNN] will let on the air, for the most part, are people that have a proven track record of taking the bait.”



“I think there’s an art to manipulation…inflection, saying things twice — there’s little subtleties to how to manipulate people…I mean, it’s enough to change the world, you know?”