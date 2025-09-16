Thank You Dr. Anna For Featuring Dr. Geanina Hagima On Your Channel To Explain The Biodigital Convergence Standardization IEC Document

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/transhumanism-agenda-of-the-european?s=09

.

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

Every Government institution that has to do with infrastructure is involved on page 12!





National Nanotechnology Initiative at20years: enabling

new horizons

MihailC.Roco

Received: 7 July 2023 / Accepted: 24 August 2023 https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+20+year+horizon&oq=nni+20+year+horizon&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOdIBCDgwOTdqMGo0qAIBsAIB&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967391779281674455?t=Ze1mfHWAY7lTKjPlMUhpHg&s=19





NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH, AND SAFETY RESEARCH STRATEGY: 2024 UPDATE https://search.brave.com/search?q=NATIONAL+NANOTECHNOLOGY+INITIATIVE+ENVIRONMENTAL%2C+HEALTH%2C+AND+SAFETY+RESEARCH+STRATEGY%3A+2024+UPDATE&source=android

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967394962880057832?t=ZCPsEN9uFfVFyO1ZizxLBg&s=19





NNI Environmental, Health, & Safety-Related Documents 2006-2024 https://www.nano.gov/ehsdocuments/

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967399693685829717?t=tfkhpf_rzUCwM8YzMVnlsA&s=19





NNCO Public Webinars https://www.nano.gov/PublicWebinars/

.

NanoEHS Webinar Series https://search.brave.com/search?q=NanoEHS+Webinar+Series&source=web

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967413311290679686?t=w1y18IwfHu6g-Gus3rN59w&s=19





Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda 2021-27 European Technology Platform NetWorld2020 “Smart Networks in the context of NGI” 2018

https://www.networldeurope.eu/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/networld2020-5gia-sria-version-2.0.pdf?x22825

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1965087150237786597?t=kyF3-CiV1gw3go5U92yUsA&s=19





"HOW DO THEY GET THE nanotechnology INSIDE OF US" ??? TRUST NO-ONE SELLING YOU SHIT WITHOUT EXPLAINING THIS FIRST! https://rumble.com/v6ynxxo-421021068.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1966960765522399667?t=lzONRD4qNwU3pYQLBMPAkQ&s=19





Let's talk about the body & intrabody area network in this video!





How to use wireless networks to sense the environment - Laura Galluccio, Anna Vizziello RESTART Tutorials on Telecommunications https://rumble.com/v6yqty4-421155868.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1966283984725487943?t=wMYWM8cSw16P1xg8-9906A&s=19





Nanometrology Webinar Series NNI https://www.nano.gov/NanometrologyWebinarSeries

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1966514138571534541?t=O031k6_YIpViWnfKKmBuPA&s=19





Nanometrology projects/program NIST https://www.nist.gov/laboratories/projects-programs/topic/249181



