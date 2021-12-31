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[Dec 31, 2021] Episode 75: Flat Earth Dave [The Free America Podcast]
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53 views • January 12, 2022
The tide is turning as Florida Surgeon General recommends nutraceuticals for COVID-19 instead of Big Pharma poison. The British Medical Journal takes Mark Zuckerberg to task for calling them a "news blog" and censoring their recent publication. The Mainstream Media is pushing the outrageous narrative that coronavirus somehow "pushed aside" the flu virus. The so-called "experts" have finally admitted that masks don't work. Germany and major US universities are experiencing a pandemic of the vaccinated, while NYPD harass a young boy just trying to celebrate his birthday for not having his papers.
Then we are joined by flat earth expert, David Weiss, aka Flat Earth Dave, who walks us through the theory and evidence related to the concept of a non-spherical planet. Dave makes a compelling argument in favor of the earth being a flat plane. We also touch on a variety of relative topics such as outer space, gravity, NASA, Newtonian physics, heliocentric theory, and much more. Will Dave convince Nick that the earth is flat? Tune in to this riveting episode to find out!
The Free America Podcast Website - https://www.freeamericapodcast.com/
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XUMguOqsBvbm/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/FreeAmericaPodcast
Alternate Social MediaGab - https://gab.com/FreeAmericaPodcastMewe - https://mewe.com/i/freeamerica2
Action Items
Florida Surgeon General Promotes Nutraceuticals - https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-surgeon-general-promotes-nutraceuticals-for-covid_4166126.html?utm_source=healthnoe&;utm_campaign=health-2021-12-26&utm_medium=email
BMJ Slays Facebook 'fact-checkers' - https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635/rr-80
The Flu Took Last Year Off - https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-science-health-flu-8895782660eb8491856e81fd387d6591
Cloth Masks Don't Work - https://www.deseret.com/coronavirus/2021/12/29/22858397/cloth-masks-stop-omicron-variant-covid-19
CDC Admits PCR Tests Suck - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/cdc-director-walensky-says-testing-end-quarantine-no-longer-needed-pcr-tests-can-stay-positive-12-weeks-video/
Germany Has a Pandemic of the Vaccinated - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/germany-96-latest-omicron-patients-fully-vaccinated-4-unvaccinated/
So Do Many Major Universities - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/12/vasko-kohlmayer/who-do-you-blame-for-covid-when-the-vaccination-rate-is-nearly-100-percent/
Vaccines Provide Negative Immunity - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/pandemic-vaccinated-two-studies-show-new-evidence-covid-19-vaccines-cause-illness-prevent/
NYPD Harass Birthday Boy for No Papers - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/will-arrested-trespassing-young-boy-traumatized-nypd-officers-kick-restaurant-not-covid-vax-papers-video/
CNN Buries Heart-Related Vax Injuries in Kids - https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/27/health/covid-kids-hospitals/index.html
Vax Will Kill 117 Kids to Save One - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/we-will-kill-117-kids-to-save-one
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Then we are joined by flat earth expert, David Weiss, aka Flat Earth Dave, who walks us through the theory and evidence related to the concept of a non-spherical planet. Dave makes a compelling argument in favor of the earth being a flat plane. We also touch on a variety of relative topics such as outer space, gravity, NASA, Newtonian physics, heliocentric theory, and much more. Will Dave convince Nick that the earth is flat? Tune in to this riveting episode to find out!
The Free America Podcast Website - https://www.freeamericapodcast.com/
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XUMguOqsBvbm/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/FreeAmericaPodcast
Alternate Social MediaGab - https://gab.com/FreeAmericaPodcastMewe - https://mewe.com/i/freeamerica2
Action Items
Florida Surgeon General Promotes Nutraceuticals - https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-surgeon-general-promotes-nutraceuticals-for-covid_4166126.html?utm_source=healthnoe&;utm_campaign=health-2021-12-26&utm_medium=email
BMJ Slays Facebook 'fact-checkers' - https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635/rr-80
The Flu Took Last Year Off - https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-science-health-flu-8895782660eb8491856e81fd387d6591
Cloth Masks Don't Work - https://www.deseret.com/coronavirus/2021/12/29/22858397/cloth-masks-stop-omicron-variant-covid-19
CDC Admits PCR Tests Suck - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/cdc-director-walensky-says-testing-end-quarantine-no-longer-needed-pcr-tests-can-stay-positive-12-weeks-video/
Germany Has a Pandemic of the Vaccinated - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/germany-96-latest-omicron-patients-fully-vaccinated-4-unvaccinated/
So Do Many Major Universities - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/12/vasko-kohlmayer/who-do-you-blame-for-covid-when-the-vaccination-rate-is-nearly-100-percent/
Vaccines Provide Negative Immunity - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/pandemic-vaccinated-two-studies-show-new-evidence-covid-19-vaccines-cause-illness-prevent/
NYPD Harass Birthday Boy for No Papers - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/will-arrested-trespassing-young-boy-traumatized-nypd-officers-kick-restaurant-not-covid-vax-papers-video/
CNN Buries Heart-Related Vax Injuries in Kids - https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/27/health/covid-kids-hospitals/index.html
Vax Will Kill 117 Kids to Save One - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/we-will-kill-117-kids-to-save-one
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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