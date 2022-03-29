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Karen Kingston | The Jeff Dornik Show - March 28, 2022
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141 views • March 29, 2022
Karen Kingston: Is China Murdering and Harvesting the Uyghers to Develop an Artificial Intelligence Army? - March 28, 2022. https://www.jeffdornik.com/
This episode of The Jeff Dornik Show is sponsored by the explosive new book by Robert F Kennedy Jr, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Order your copy today at https://amzn.to/36D0LLg.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.jeffdornik.com/
Karen Kingston | The Jeff Dornik Show - March 28, 2022
Karen Kingston, The Jeff Dornik Show, March 28 2022
This episode of The Jeff Dornik Show is sponsored by the explosive new book by Robert F Kennedy Jr, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Order your copy today at https://amzn.to/36D0LLg.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.jeffdornik.com/
Karen Kingston | The Jeff Dornik Show - March 28, 2022
Karen Kingston, The Jeff Dornik Show, March 28 2022
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