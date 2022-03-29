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Karen Kingston | The Jeff Dornik Show - March 28, 2022
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Karen Kingston: Is China Murdering and Harvesting the Uyghers to Develop an Artificial Intelligence Army? - March 28, 2022. https://www.jeffdornik.com/

This episode of The Jeff Dornik Show is sponsored by the explosive new book by Robert F Kennedy Jr, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Order your copy today at https://amzn.to/36D0LLg.

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.jeffdornik.com/

Karen Kingston | The Jeff Dornik Show - March 28, 2022

Karen Kingston, The Jeff Dornik Show, March 28 2022
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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