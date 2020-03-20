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Is PSA Testing for Prostate Cancer a Good Idea? - Dr. David Brownstein
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693 views • March 20, 2020
In this video, cancer researcher Ty Bollinger speaks with Dr. David Brownstein, MD, best-selling author, lecturer, and researcher. Dr. Brownstein talks about PSA (prostate-specific antigen) tests and why men may want to refrain from getting them on a regular basis.
The full interview with Dr. Brownstein is part of "The Quest For The Cures Continues" docu-series.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
The full interview with Dr. Brownstein is part of "The Quest For The Cures Continues" docu-series.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
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