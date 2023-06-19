2023 Transformers, Rise (Up) Beasts! Oi Vey, Are THEY/THEM serious with this $hit!?

I cannot wait for you to see my breakdown of The Flash (in a pan)! 'Til then, I continue to subject myself to this horrendously onerous and insidiously lame garbage so that you don't have to, but can still be aware of what's being drilled into the minds of the masses worldwide.....! This one includes all the usual suspect UNholyWould tropes, and then some, but why drag it out. You've seen it all before, like it or not, time and again and again.... For those that still have one, ever had one, or are one (hopefully in a traditional stable setting), HAPPY FATHERS DAY!!! ...to one of the greatest dad's ever, who led by example and was loved by many, memory eternal +++

