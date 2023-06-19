Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2023 Transformers, Rise (Up) Beasts! Oi Vey, Are THEY/THEM serious with this $hit!?
86 views
channel image
Nicodemus Serpico
Published Yesterday |

I cannot wait for you to see my breakdown of The Flash (in a pan)! 'Til then, I continue to subject myself to this horrendously onerous and insidiously lame garbage so that you don't have to, but can still be aware of what's being drilled into the minds of the masses worldwide.....! This one includes all the usual suspect UNholyWould tropes, and then some, but why drag it out. You've seen it all before, like it or not, time and again and again.... For those that still have one, ever had one, or are one (hopefully in a traditional stable setting), HAPPY FATHERS DAY!!! ...to one of the greatest dad's ever, who led by example and was loved by many, memory eternal +++

Keywords
feminismadverse effectssexismtranshumanismemasculation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket