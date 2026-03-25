RT News - March 25 2026 6AM GMT

March 25, 2026

rt.com





Missiles from Israel to Iran, and back - IDF strikes leave 12 dead in Tehran while the Revolutionary Guard launches its 80th wave of retaliation wounding 7 in Israel while taking aim at infrastructure targets. Trump doubles down on holding productive talks with Iran while Tehran calls that an outright lie with the Revolutionary Guard saying Washington's so-called deal, is an admission it's losing the battle. Two tankers carrying fuel from the Gulf States to India safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz as the vital waterway remained stacked with ships, waiting on permission from Tehran.





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