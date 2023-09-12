What is the Cantillon Effect + How they Silently STEAL from You Using It -- Theft via Inflation

The Cantillon Effect is describing how when money is printed, those who are able to get their hands on it first or disproportionately rewarded, and the inflationary costs flows to the lower classes.We pay for the gains of Black Rock.
#cantilloneffect #blackrock #inflation #economy
