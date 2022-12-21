America Rushing Headlong Toward Civil War No. 2

MAILBAG SHOW * 12.20.2022
--------------------------------------------------------------
NEW ZEALAND INITIATIVE TO HELP PUBLIC IDENTIFY WARNING SIGNS OF VIOLENT EXTREMISM...
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2022/10/new-zealand-security-services-launch-initiative-to-help-public-identify-warning-signs-of-violent-extremism.html
ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.: DEMOCRACY HAS NEVER RECOVERED FROM HIS UNCLE'S MURDER...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/robert-f-kennedy-jr-cias-murder-uncle-coup-d-etat-democracy-never-recovered/
CORPORATIONS PUSHING FOR DIGITAL ID...
https://reclaimthenet.org/corporations-push-for-digital-id/
BETTER IDENTITY COALITION STATE BLUEPRINT...
https://www.scribd.com/document/614926214/Better-Identity-Coalition-State-Blueprint-Dec2022#
MUSK'S TWITTER FILES EXPOSE FIFTH ESTATE...
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/dark-alliance-musks-twitter-files-exposed-fifth-estate
FIRST STEP TOWARD A PERSONAL CARBON CREDIT SYSTEM...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/breaking-european-union-reaches-agreement-force-everyone-eu-countries-pay-co2-emissions-first-step-personal-carbon-credit-system/
FIRST CARBON CREDIT SYSTEM IN THE WORKS...
https://trendingpolitics.com/the-first-carbon-credit-system-is-in-the-works-citizens-will-be-forced-to-pay-for-carbon-emissions-knab/
--------------------------------------------------------------
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.