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Alberta church on trial and facing $1.3M in fines for blocking COVID inspectors
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46 views • April 25, 2022
Rebel News. Ezra Levant Show.
Rebel News was the only media in the Edmonton courtroom during trial testimony.
Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/3vBPxj7
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11xsel-alberta-church-on-trial-and-facing-1.3m-in-fines-for-blocking-covid-inspect.html
Rebel News was the only media in the Edmonton courtroom during trial testimony.
Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/3vBPxj7
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11xsel-alberta-church-on-trial-and-facing-1.3m-in-fines-for-blocking-covid-inspect.html
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