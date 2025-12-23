



This is the full 60 Minutes segment on CECOT Bari Weiss and CBS News didn’t want you to see.





Earlier this year, the Trump administration deported hundreds of Venezuelan men to El Salvador, even though most had no ties to the country. The White House labeled them terrorists and gang members, invoked an obscure wartime power, and bypassed due process. What followed was four months inside CECOT, El Salvador’s notorious maximum security prison. Men described being shackled on arrival, paraded in front of cameras, beaten, sexually abused, denied clean water, forced into stress positions, and held under constant light. Guards reportedly told them welcome to hell. Survivors said they felt like the living dead.





Investigations later showed the claims used to justify the deportations were deeply flawed. Human Rights Watch found nearly half of the men had no criminal history, and ICE’s own data showed only about 3 percent had been convicted of a violent offense. Tattoos were used as evidence of gang membership, despite experts saying Venezuelan gangs do not use tattoos that way. The U.S. paid El Salvador millions to hold these men, even though international observers and the U.S. State Department have documented torture and life threatening conditions there. After four months, the men were released as part of a prisoner swap, but the administration has continued arranging similar deportations to other countries with records of abuse.



