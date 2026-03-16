The Silent Return

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What happens when an ancient alien intelligence discovers humanity's first messages to the stars? The Cygnus Collective, a planetary consciousness, retrieves Voyager 1 and Pioneer 10, only to be captivated by Earth's vibrant past. Driven by curiosity, they journey to our home world, expecting to find a thriving civilization. But what awaits them is a desolate, toxic wasteland. What could have caused such a catastrophic end?