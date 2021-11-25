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Dr. Stella Immanuel Defies Globalists, Offers Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to Masses
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130 views • November 25, 2021
The holidays are here. Happy Thanksgiving to all of our listeners. We hope all of you who are traveling do so safely. And thank God that you actually can travel. No doubt, the dictators trying to destroy this country would stop you if they could. But they can’t, and that makes them seethe on the inside.
Still, COVID is still out there. Dr. Stella Immanuel wanted to come on to discuss what you can do to for prophylaxis and early treatment against the virus over the holidays, especially with extremist pharmacists out there refusing to fill ivermectin prescriptions.
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Still, COVID is still out there. Dr. Stella Immanuel wanted to come on to discuss what you can do to for prophylaxis and early treatment against the virus over the holidays, especially with extremist pharmacists out there refusing to fill ivermectin prescriptions.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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