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Hitler - The Ultimate Collection of Speeches Version (1 of 2) - 2 Hours of Hitler Speeches (No Music Added)
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438 views • April 21, 2020
These are a collection of some of the most famous Hitler speeches all combined into two videos. You may hear some music in the beginning but it stops as soon as the speeches start. You have probably heard these speeches before but they had background music attached to it. Some people have asked me for Hitler's speeches without music. Well, here it is and if you want. You can download, slice the video and make your own videos while attaching the music you want. I believe that none of this is copyrighted and that it is available to the public. So feel free to do what you want.
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