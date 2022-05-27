MONKEYPOX already War-Gamed out by the Elites LAST Year in live "Simulation!"

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Plus DeAnna goes over the top hottest headlines of the day, including the truth about the Monkeypox craze and how the same big players who simulated Covid-19 in a tabletop exercise came together LAST year in the same live simulation for Monkeypox.
Plus how the Monkeypox is just a coverup for Vaccine-induced AIDS and symptoms, and much more.
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm CT!
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/vax-destroyed-my-life-doctors-calling-me-crazy-2-heavily-damaged-vax-victims-share-their-stories/
DeAnna Lorraine
PARLER: @RealDeAnnaLorraine
www.DeannaLorraine.com
Best-Selling Author, Taking Back America
Mirrored - Stew Peters Network