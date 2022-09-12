Trafficked by "Child Protection" System, Activist Declares War on Human Trafficking

In light of her own experience being trafficked by the "child-protection" system and being raped and forced into slavery in another state, author and activist Lynz Piper-Loomis is now on the warpath against human trafficking and the institutions that enable it. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Lynz talks about her new book and explains that there are incentives for governments to seize children from parents and place them into the "system." Ultimately, she escaped and God helped her overcome the horror, but she now hopes to help other victims. The U.S.-Mexico border is a hotspot for this sort of "systemic" trafficking of children enabled by government at all levels, Piper-Loomis said.





