Zionist Propaganda Exposed: Norwegian Doctor Who Worked at Al-Shifa for 16 Years Says There Is No Hamas Command Center
Dr. Mads Gilbert: "no evidence at all" that that is the case."

"If it was a military command center, I would not work there."

Revelation 3:9:

“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”
King James Version (KJV)

Source @Real World News

