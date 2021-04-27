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Pay with your hand - Amazon - Mark of the Beast?
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307 views • April 27, 2021
Amazon One palm scanning technology allows you to go into a shop and pay with your hand, and it is the latest in a series of cashless developments around the world which is ultimately leading to the implementation of the Mark of the Beast. Most Christians can see it, but when it comes to how to prepare for the Mark of the Beast, nobody really wants the solution, because the solution is too uncomfortable for most people. But if you are one in a million... or more accurately... one in roughly 50,000, listen to the solution right now, and then contact us today.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jude, Clare, & Jack
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Torture of Prisoners in North Korea by American Television News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
2. How to Read the Bible: Apocalyptic Literature by the Bible Project Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
3. Temple by the Bible Project Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
4. The Baptism of Jesus: Luke 3-9 by Bible Project Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
5. Amazon One: an easier way through your day - Amazon - FAIR USE
6. SPAC slowdown, Europe's soccer drama and Amazon gets hands on with shoppers - CNBC Television - FAIR USE
7.Persecution Against Early Christians - Aldo Lombardi - FAIR USE
8. Why There Must be a Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church - Real Life with Jack Hibbs - FAIR USE
9. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jude, Clare, & Jack
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Torture of Prisoners in North Korea by American Television News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
2. How to Read the Bible: Apocalyptic Literature by the Bible Project Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
3. Temple by the Bible Project Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
4. The Baptism of Jesus: Luke 3-9 by Bible Project Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
5. Amazon One: an easier way through your day - Amazon - FAIR USE
6. SPAC slowdown, Europe's soccer drama and Amazon gets hands on with shoppers - CNBC Television - FAIR USE
7.Persecution Against Early Christians - Aldo Lombardi - FAIR USE
8. Why There Must be a Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church - Real Life with Jack Hibbs - FAIR USE
9. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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