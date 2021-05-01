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What is really happening in India?
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111 views • May 01, 2021
WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING IN INDIA?
Just as we in the UK were beginning to enjoy ‘new’ freedoms, we’re now being presented with a fresh threat — from India this time — and yet another apparent example of how things can get very bad, very quickly.
In this episode we’ll be taking a more detailed look at some of the statistics, together with reports coming out of India that appear to somewhat go against the grain of the mainstream narrative we’re being presented with.
Looking at the whole picture, including the background to this recent apparent upturn in cases, I’ll be questioning whether India’s current experience is a dire warning we all need to pay attention to and asking whether could it be preparing the ground for potentially another round of lockdowns closer to home?
OR are there some simpler, less alarming, explanations? As always, there’s much more happening behind the statistics and headlines than it seems at first glance - whatever is happening, my heart goes out to all those who are suffering.
Together we will get through this.
Join me at 17:30 UK time for this latest deep dive.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast mailing list here to ensure you are able to receive our latest content http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
Just as we in the UK were beginning to enjoy ‘new’ freedoms, we’re now being presented with a fresh threat — from India this time — and yet another apparent example of how things can get very bad, very quickly.
In this episode we’ll be taking a more detailed look at some of the statistics, together with reports coming out of India that appear to somewhat go against the grain of the mainstream narrative we’re being presented with.
Looking at the whole picture, including the background to this recent apparent upturn in cases, I’ll be questioning whether India’s current experience is a dire warning we all need to pay attention to and asking whether could it be preparing the ground for potentially another round of lockdowns closer to home?
OR are there some simpler, less alarming, explanations? As always, there’s much more happening behind the statistics and headlines than it seems at first glance - whatever is happening, my heart goes out to all those who are suffering.
Together we will get through this.
Join me at 17:30 UK time for this latest deep dive.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast mailing list here to ensure you are able to receive our latest content http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
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