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People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier on covid vaccine passports
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20 views • September 15, 2021
People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is opposed to Vaccine Passports. This leader will also support the Canadian Charter of Rights and freedoms. All of the other Party's have sold us out to the Globalists. The Peoples Party of Canada is the only Party that is a Sovereignist party the rest have sold us out to the Great Reset. Don't be O'Fooled.
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